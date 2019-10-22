The story appears on
October 22, 2019
Xi sends congratulatory message to forum
CHINESE President Xi Jinping extended a congratulatory message to the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum yesterday.
China is committed to advancing cooperation through dialogue, promoting peace through cooperation, and safeguarding development through peace, Xi said in the letter.
Xi called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to stick together and uphold the UN-centered international system in the face of complicated security threats.
He also urged them to improve the new type of security partnership, build a security architecture fitting the regional reality and more effectively promote enduring peace and common security in the Asia-Pacific region.
