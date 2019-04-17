Xi sends message of support to Macron

Home » Nation

NATIONS expressed solidarity with France after the fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral and offered their support for the recovery.

Monday’s fire collapsed the spire and burned through the roof of the 12th-century building, sparking an outpouring of grief and reminiscing of visits to the Parisian landmark. President Donald Trump called the cathedral “one of the great treasures of the world.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday sent a sympathy message to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The Chinese president said that Notre-Dame is a significant symbol of the French civilization and a great treasure of the human civilization.

Like the French people, the Chinese people were also deeply saddened by the devastating fire, Xi said. China firmly believes that restoration will be carried out smoothly and Notre-Dame will regain her splendor under the efforts of the French people and with support from the international community, Xi said.

Pope Francis, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen all expressed their sadness.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri expressed sadness over the fire he described as a “heritage and humanitarian disaster.” Hariri added in a tweet late on Monday that Lebanon expresses strong solidarity with the “friendly French people.”

The Obamas were among people sharing memories of past visits to the cathedral. Former President Barack Obama posted an old photo of himself, his wife Michelle and their two daughters lighting candles there and expressed his grief. Michelle Obama was in Paris on Monday on a book tour. “The majesty of Notre-Dame — the history, artistry, and spirituality — took our breath away, lifting us to a higher understanding of who we are and who we can be,” she tweeted.

Austrian President Van der Bellen raised the French flag over his office in Vienna in a sign of solidarity with France. Japan’s government said it would consider sending support.