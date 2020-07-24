Xi stresses innovation, reform of armed forces

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday called for efforts to cultivate military person­nel and speed up new combat forces when he inspected the Aviation University of the Air Force in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province.

President Xi, also chairman of the Central Military Com­mission, stressed further reform and innovation, as well as continuous efforts to improve teaching.

On behalf of the CPC Cen­tral Committee and the CMC, Xi extended greetings to the personnel of the People’s Lib­eration Army, the Armed Police Force, the militia, and the re­serve force, ahead of China’s Army Day that is celebrated on August 1.

The Aviation University of the Air Force is the first avia­tion school founded by the CPC. In the aviation hall, Xi learned about the spirit and development of the univer­sity, and called on everyone to remember the glorious history and carry forward the spirit of the university.

On the training ground, stu­dent pilots were doing physical training and anti-vertigo train­ing. Xi encouraged them to study and train hard in a sci­entific manner to contribute to the building of a strong army.

Xi later inspected the teach­ing facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles and learned about the training of UAV operators. Xi said unmanned operations are profoundly changing the mode of warfare, given the emergence of various types of UAVs.

It is necessary to strength­en research on unmanned operations, develop UAV pro­fessionally, reinforce actual combat education and training, and accelerate the cultivation of UAV operators, he stressed.

After listening to a univer­sity report, Xi urged them to transform the strategy of strengthening the army with talents into development plans and pragmatic measures, and implement them in the en­tire process of running the university.

He added that it is neces­sary to strengthen research on modern warfare, especially modern air warfare, opti­mize disciplines, build strong teaching staff, innovate train­ing models, and promote the overall upgrade of education and training.

Xi called on the university to focus on overall air force trans­formation and development, closely follow the develop­ment trend of the world’s new military revolution, strengthen the construction of frontier disciplines, and enhance the training of new types of talents.

He also urged relevant de­partments of the air force and the CMC to strengthen guid­ance to help resolve prominent problems.