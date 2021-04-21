Xi stresses need to build world-class universities

Home » Nation

President Xi Jinping has called for adhering to the direction of building world-class universities with Chinese characteristics to serve national rejuvenation as he visited Tsinghua University ahead of its 110th anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended congratulations to Tsinghua’s faculty, students and alumni at home and abroad on behalf of the CPC Central Committee. He also sent greetings to young students across China.

Xi said as the new journey to fully build a modern socialist China has begun, the cause of the Party and the country is in unprecedented need of higher education, scientific knowledge and outstanding talents.

China’s higher education should make contributions to the prosperity of the country, the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the well-being of the people, Xi said.

He encouraged young people in China to rise up to the mission of national rejuvenation.

Xi, accompanied by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, visited a special exhibition celebrating the university’s anniversary at the Academy of Arts and Design.

Xi called for applying more artistic elements to urban and rural planning and building, and making art achievements better serve the people’s need for a high-quality life.

He also encouraged more international cultural exchanges.

While visiting a laboratory on imaging and intelligence on Monday, Xi urged steady growth in spending on basic research, and motivated researchers to carry out free exploration, dare to challenge existing theories, and be bold in opening up new directions in scientific research.

“Chinese education is capable of nurturing maestros. We should have faith in that,” said Xi.