Xi urges commitment to continued reform

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has called for firm confidence and determination to further reform, as well as accelerated efforts to increase competitiveness, during his two-day inspection in Shanghai, which ended yesterday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed upholding and taking the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a guide, and resolutely implementing decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.

After inaugurating the first China International Import Expo, he visited local enterprises and communities, where he learnt about the economy, sci-tech innovation and urban management.

Highlighting Shanghai as China’s economic hub at the forefront of the Yangtze River Delta area, Xi said continued efforts must be made to increase the city’s core and international competitiveness.

Xi also visited a community center in Shanghai’s Hongkou District and inspected the service counters, a care facility for the elderly and a work station for Party building.

“It is our common wish that elderly people lead a happy, healthy and long life,” Xi said, stressing the need to implement aged care policies to benefit more people.

Xi also said that waste-sorting is a “new fashion,” and Shanghai should make sure garbage management is done well.

He visited the urban management center of the Pudong New Area and expressed hopes for Shanghai to continue exploring a new path of mega-city management with Chinese characteristics.

A first-class city must have first-class management, and efforts should be made to ensure scientific, precise and intelligent urban management, Xi said.

When visiting Yangshan Port, Xi said the construction and operation of the port have both created better conditions for Shanghai to open wider to the outside world, and accelerate the construction of an international shipping center and a pilot free trade zone.

Xi also visited the Zhangjiang science city, where he stressed that the impact of science and technology on a country’s future and people’s well-being had never been as profound as today.

He said Shanghai should properly fulfill the country’s three new major tasks: Expanding the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, launching a science and technology innovation board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and experimenting with a registration system for listed companies.

Shanghai should also exert all efforts to serve the Belt and Road Initiative, the Yangtze River economic belt, and play a leading role in promoting higher quality growth and integration of the Yangtze River Delta to ensure it becomes a strong and robust pillar of the country.

Xi also met with senior military officers stationed in Shanghai and extended greetings to all the soldiers there.