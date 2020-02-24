Xi urges unremitting efforts on virus control, achieving economic goals

Home » Nation

President Xi Jinping yesterday stressed unremitting efforts on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic and coordination in advancing economic and social development.

Xi made the remarks during a speech at a meeting in Beijing on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 and economic and social development.

The Chinese nation has experienced many ordeals in its history, but it has never been overwhelmed. Instead, it has become more courageous, and has grown up and risen from the hardships, Xi said.

The epidemic situation remains grim and complex and it is now a most crucial moment to curb the spread, he noted.

Xi asked Party committees and governments at all levels to continue to make unremitting efforts in prevention and control work and resume work and production in an orderly manner.

The president said that containment in communities and treatment of patients are key to curbing the spread of the epidemic while Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan remain the central area in this battle. He called for greater efforts to cut off the infection source as much as possible.

Xi highlighted the importance of frontline medical workers, saying they must have adequate protection and ample supply of medical goods and daily staff.

He also called for R&D support for reagents, drugs, and vaccines and accelerating the development of biomedicine, medical equipment so as to improve the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment.

The president promised to continue maintaining close contact and exchanges with the World Health Organization and other countries and to strengthen international cooperation on developing vaccines.

Efforts should be made to fully unleash the huge potential and powerful driving force of China’s development and strive to achieve the goals and tasks for economic and social development this year, Xi said.

The president reiterated that the impact of the epidemic will only be temporary and controllable, calling on authorities to try their best to mitigate the impact and achieve the set goals in social and economic sectors.

He stressed the need to resume production and normal life in an orderly manner and called for all regions to resume production based on the levels of their infection risks.

According to Xi, the country will maintain a prudent monetary policy and new policies will be rolled out to help small- and medium-sized enterprises.

He also reiterated China’s determination to finish its poverty alleviation tasks and safeguard people’s livelihoods.

On foreign trade and investment, Xi pledged to continue optimizing China’s business environment so as to enhance investor confidence for long-term foreign investment.

Premier Li Keqiang, who presided over the meeting, echoed Xi’s words, urging authorities at all levels to overcome all the difficulties and keep a good balance between prevention work and meeting economic and social development goals.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi extended sincere greetings to Party members, officials and the general public throughout the country, especially those in Hubei and Wuhan, and expressed respect for the medical workers, officers and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army and comrades from various sectors who have been fighting on the frontline of epidemic prevention and control.

He also thanked compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, overseas Chinese, as well as countries, international organizations and friendly people for their support in epidemic prevention and control.

In addition, Xi expressed deep condolences to compatriots and medical personnel who lost their lives in the fight against the epidemic, and sincere sympathy to patients and their families who are struggling with the disease, as well as to the families of those who died on duty and the deceased patients.

He said that since the start of the outbreak the CPC Central Committee has attached great importance to the issue, made swift deployment, and strengthened the centralized, unified leadership of the Party, requiring Party committees and governments at all levels to put people’s lives and health as the top priority and adopt effective measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The CPC Central Committee has made it a prominent task to improve the admission and cure rates and reduce the infection and mortality rates, Xi said, noting that Wuhan and Hubei have been taken as the country’s main battlefield against the epidemic.

Efforts have also been made to strengthen the emergency supply of medical materials and daily necessities and safeguard social stability, he added.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a major public health emergency that has spread rapidly, caused the most extensive infection and is the most difficult to contain since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“This is both a crisis and a big test for us,” Xi said, adding that after arduous work, the positive trend in the prevention and control work is now expanding.

He hailed the timely and effective response carried out by the Chinese government, saying the sound momentum of the prevention work demonstrates the strengths of China’s system. “It has been proven that the CPC Central Committee's judgment on the situation of the epidemic is accurate, all work arrangements are timely, and the measures taken are effective,” said Xi.

“The results of the prevention and control work have once again demonstrated the notable advantages of the leadership of the CPC and the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.”