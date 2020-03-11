Xi visits epicenter, pledges fight to victory

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday inspected the COVID-19 outbreak epicenter in central China, pledging a continuous fight toward victory as prevention and control efforts have “turned the tide.”

The inspection trip to Wuhan, Hubei Province, took the president to a hospital treating severely ill COVID-19 patients and a residential community. He visited patients, medics, community residents and workers, police officers, military personnel, officials and volunteers who have been fighting the novel coronavirus.

Xi called for firm, solid and meticulous prevention and control efforts to defend Hubei and Wuhan.

Xi said thanks to hard work, the situation in Hubei and Wuhan has shown positive changes with important progress, but the task of prevention and control remains arduous.

Praising the people of Wuhan, Xi said the positive trend in epidemic control could not have been achieved without their sacrifice, devotion, and efforts.

With their concrete actions, the people of Wuhan have demonstrated the strength and spirit of China, as well as the Chinese people’s love for their family and nation, which enables them to stick together through thick and thin, he claimed.

Xi also sent condolences to people who died in the epidemic and people who sacrificed their lives fighting on the front line.

At Huoshenshan Hospital, the first leg of his tour, Xi lauded medical workers as “the most beautiful angels” and “messengers of light and hope.”

The front-line medical workers have taken on the most arduous missions, he said, calling them “the most admirable people in the new era” who deserve the highest commendations.

The president talked with patients in the hospital through a video link, and expressed his wish for their quick recovery. “All prevention and control measures taken by the CPC Central Committee against the virus are to prevent more people from getting infected and save more patients’ lives,” Xi insisted.

Meeting medic representatives at the hospital, he said the spread of the virus has been basically curbed in Hubei and Wuhan, and attributed the achievement to the combined efforts of the Party, the whole country and society.

“But you are the biggest heroes,” Xi told the medics.

China reported just 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday, down from 40 a day earlier, officials said. That also marked the third straight day of no new domestically transmitted cases outside of Hubei, as the disease spread rapidly in other countries.

After Huoshenshan, Xi went to a residential community. People quarantined at home waved to Xi from their balconies and windows. He waved back.

Xi stressed the importance of communities in epidemic prevention and control, requiring grassroots Party organizations and Party members to play their role in containing the virus.

He emphasized closely relying on the people to win the people’s war against the epidemic.