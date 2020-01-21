Xi visits troops stationed in Yunnan, chats with tourists

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping inspected troops stationed in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Sunday and yesterday, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi extended Chinese Lunar New Year’s greetings to all soldiers and officers of the People’s Liberation Army, armed police, militia and reserve forces, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

On Sunday, Xi went to see soldiers guarding the border, chatting with them, checking their working and living conditions, and visiting a medical center and a canteen at their base.

After having a teleconference with officers and soldiers at the frontline, Xi said those at the frontline must be on high alert and organize patrols well to safeguard border peace and stability as well as the safety of the people and their property.

Xi also went to a village of the Wa ethnic group in Qingshui Township of the city of Tengchong to learn about poverty alleviation efforts. Xi congratulated villagers for their work in shaking off poverty. Yunnan Province reduced its poverty-stricken population from 8.04 million in 2012 to 1.79 million in 2018, according to a National Bureau of Statistics survey team in the province.

China has set 2020 as the target year to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society and eradicate poverty.

Xi visited the old town of Heshun, a gateway on the ancient Southern Silk Road that linked China’s Sichuan and Yunnan provinces with Myanmar and India, to learn about exchanges, historical and cultural inheritance, as well as ecological and environmental protection along the ancient trade route.

Xi also exchanged greetings with tourists during the visit.

“Xi Dada, where is Peng Mama?” rang out from the crowd on Sunday when Xi was visiting the old town of Heshun, a popular tourist destination in Yunnan. “(She) didn’t come,” Xi replied with a smile. “Just busy preparing for the New Year at home like everyone else.”

Xi Dada and Peng Mama are popular nicknames Chinese netizens have given Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, which are translated as Uncle Xi and Aunt Peng. Video clips of the short interaction gained waves of likes across various Chinese social media platforms.

After China completes the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, it is necessary to comprehensively promote rural vitalization and further address problems including the imbalance between urban and rural development, Xi said. Efforts should be made to develop rural industries, improve the rural economy, increase income and improve people’s well being, he noted.

Xi went to the Heshun library, which was founded in 1928 with donations by overseas Chinese. The library is China’s oldest village library famous for its impressive collection of books and architectural complex featuring a combination of Chinese and Western elements. He also visited the Ai Siqi Memorial Hall and urged good communication of the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context.