Xi warns against dropping guard

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday chaired a leadership meeting to study the major tasks in preventing and controlling the novel coronavirus epidemic and stabilizing economic and social development.

Speaking at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said that after the country’s arduous efforts, a positive trend has emerged as the epidemic prevention and control situation has seen steady improvement while the resumption work and normal life has accelerated.

He called for speeding up the establishment of an economic and social order compatible with epidemic prevention and control, urging efforts to consolidate and expand the hard-won positive trend, bring the country’s economic and social development back to the normal track at an early date, and create conditions for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

While the task of containing the epidemic remains arduous and onerous in Hubei Province and Wuhan, the risk of an outbreak is rising in other regions as more people move around and crowds gather, Xi said, demanding no relaxation in the response preparedness.

Xi called for a clear understanding of the complexity of the current situation regarding both epidemic prevention and control as well as economic and social development.

Noting that China should play its part as a major and responsible country, Xi urged more international cooperation on the epidemic.

He demanded targeted and solid measures to push for work resumption to minimize the loss caused by the outbreak.

The National Health Commission said yesterday that it had received reports of 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths on Tuesday.

Among the deaths, 37 were in Hubei and one in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Also, 2,652 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 390 to 6,416. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,270 by the end of Tuesday, and 2,981 people had died of the disease.

Meanwhile, China warned against transmission of the virus via aerosol or contact due to environmental pollution caused by the excrement and urine of patients.

The statement was added in the country’s latest diagnosis and treatment scheme released yesterday, saying that the virus was detected in excrement and urine of COVID-19 patients.

The scheme also includes the results of autopsies of COVID-19 victims and pathological observation based on needle biopsies. The results have shown various degrees of pulmonary mutations as a result of the epidemic, as the patients’ spleens significantly shrank, while their myocardial cells also suffered degeneration and necrosis.

The antibody diagnosis method and its relevant criteria were added in the scheme.

Patients who test positive for IgM and IgG, two antibodies specific to COVID-19, in their blood serum are confirmed infected with the virus.

Patients whose IgG antibody turns positive from negative or whose IgG antibody level in the recovering phase rises four times or higher than in the acute phase are also confirmed infected with the virus, the scheme showed.

The revision was based on experts’ analyses on previous medical treatment of the disease, NHC spokesperson Mi Feng told a press conference.

The revised version will be conducive to carrying out targeted diagnosis and treatment for different groups, Mi said.