Xi’an imposes strict lockdown in bid to check rising COVID cases

Over 13 million people were ordered to stay at home in Xi’an city, which imposed a strict lockdown yesterday and dramatically tightened travel controls to fight a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The new restrictions were imposed after Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, reported 52 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total to 143 since December 9.

All households can only “send one member of the house outside once every two days to purchase necessities,” with all others ordered to remain indoors except for emergencies, the city government said in a statement on its official Weibo social media account.

Residents “should not leave the city unless necessary,” the local government said, adding that those seeking to leave would have to provide evidence of “special circumstances” and apply for approval.

The orders came a day after Xi’an began testing all of its 13 million residents.

Long-distance bus stations were closed and authorities have set up disease control checkpoints on highways out of Xi’an. More than 85 percent of flights to and from the main airport have been grounded, according to flight tracker VariFlight.

Passenger capacity has been slashed on public transport and schools closed.

All “non-essential” businesses and public facilities aside from supermarkets, convenience stores and medical institutions have been ordered to close, while the local government has urged employers to allow people to work from home, CCTV had reported.

Large-scale meetings including activities in outdoor parks have been suspended, while the museum housing the world-famous Terracotta Army, the 2,000-year-old mausoleum of China’s first emperor, has been shut.

The southern city of Dongxing also ordered its 200,000 residents to isolate at home after an infection was detected.

Officials in Xi’an say they are facing the “double threat” amid an outbreak of hemorrhagic fever.

“Currently, the situation of pandemic prevention and control remains complicated and grim,” said Zhang Fenghu, deputy secretary-general of the city government.