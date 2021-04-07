Xi’an to host City Wall Marathon

Home » Nation

Xi’an will host the 2021 City Wall Marathon, on April 17, organizers announced yesterday.

About 4,000 runners will participate in the half-marathon, a 13.7 kilometer race, and a 5km race.

For runners who can’t travel to Xi’an, the organizing committee has also arranged an online competition, with more than 45,000 runners already signed up.

To let more people with disabilities enjoy the sport, 100 disabled people have been invited to run 1km along the City Wall.

As China’s ancient capital for 13 dynasties, Xi’an is rich in historic relics. The City Wall is an extension of a Tang dynasty (AD 618-907) structure. Its construction started in 1370 and was completed in 1378.

The competition debuted in 1993. About 4,000 runners took part in the 2020 edition.