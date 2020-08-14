Xinfadi to partially open from Saturday

Home » Nation

XINFADI, the largest wholesale market for fruits, vegetables and meat supplies in Beijing, will reopen from Saturday, around two months after it was suspended for causing a COVID-19 epidemic resurgence, a local official said yesterday.

Zhou Xinchun, executive deputy head of Fengtai District, home to the farm produce market, said part of the market will reopen on Saturday, recovering 60 percent of fruits and vegetables transaction volumes in normal times, while the rest will resume business before September 10.

After reopening, the market will cease its retail business, closing its doors to individual consumers, Zhou said.

All the sellers and buyers should first complete real-name authentication before entering the market for transactions, he said.

A 1,000-square-meter wet market has been set up outside the wholesale market to meet the demands of locals.

The market was closed after coronavirus was found on the chopping board on which imported salmons were handled. Cluster infections linked to the market were reported in June.

Meanwhile, two other cities have found traces of the coronavirus in imported frozen food and on food packaging, local authorities said yesterday.

A sample taken from the surface of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern city of Shenzhen from Brazil, as well as samples of outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp sold in the northwestern Xi’an City, have tested positive for the virus.

The discoveries came a day after traces of the coronavirus were found on the packaging of frozen shrimp from Ecuador in a city in eastern Anhui Province. China has been stepping up screenings at ports amid the concerns over food imports.

Shenzhen’s health authorities traced and tested everyone who might have come into contact with potentially contaminated food products, and all results were negative, the notice said.

“It is hard to say at which stage the frozen chicken got infected,” said a China-based official at a Brazilian meat exporter.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the public needed to take precautions to reduce infection risks from imported meat and seafood.

The health commission of Shannxi Province, where Xi’an is located, said authorities are testing people and the surrounding environment connected to the contaminated shrimp products sold in the market. China has suspended some meat imports from various origins, including Brazil, since mid-June.