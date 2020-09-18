Xinjiang White Paper highlights progress in jobs

Home » Nation

China yesterday published a paper on the employment and labor rights in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

“Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang,” was released by the State Council Information Office.

China is committed to a people-centered philosophy of development, attaches great importance to job security, gives high priority to employment, and pursues a proactive set of policies on employment, the paper says.

In accordance with the country’s major policies on employment and the overall plan for eliminating poverty, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region takes the facilitation of employment as the most fundamental project for ensuring and improving people’s wellbeing, it says.

“Through its proactive labor and employment policies, Xinjiang has continuously improved the people’s material and cultural lives, and guaranteed and developed their human rights in every field,” the paper says.

From 2014 to 2019, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, an increase of 17.2 percent, according to the white paper. The income of residents and workers has increased steadily, says the paper.

Workers’ job preferences have always served as an important reference for the local government of Xinjiang in designing its employment policies, expanding employment channels, creating jobs, organizing vocational training sessions, and providing placement services, according to the paper.

“This ensures that the people can make their own choices about work and enjoy a happy life,” it says.

Xinjiang strictly observes relevant laws and regulations of the state, providing information on the law through education campaigns, strengthening the legal awareness of employers and employees, and conducting routine inspections to ensure that labor laws are enforced, it adds.

“The goal is to bring the establishment, management, supervision and arbitration of labor relations under legal scrutiny, and take resolute action to prevent or punish any incidents of forced labor,” the paper says.

“The Chinese government is committed to respecting citizens’ right to work, safeguarding their legitimate labor rights and interests, and ensuring them a decent job,” it says.

Strictly following the principles as embodied in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and relevant national laws, Xinjiang has formulated and implemented a series of autonomous regional regulations based on local conditions, providing a solid legal guarantee for citizens in Xinjiang to enjoy equal rights to work.

The local government fully respects and guarantees the right of workers of all ethnic groups to freedom of religious belief, and ensures that no organization or individual interferes with this freedom, it says.

“While promoting standard spoken and written Chinese in accordance with the law, Xinjiang fully respects and protects the rights of ethnic minority workers to use their own spoken and written languages, and ensures that workers can choose which languages to use for communication,” says the paper.