Xinjiang coal mine filled with water, 21 trapped

Home » Nation

RESCUE work is underway after a coal mine in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was flooded on Saturday, trapping 21 miners, local authorities said yesterday.

A section of the mine filled up with water, leading to power outages at 6:10pm on Saturday, when 29 workers were upgrading the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji. Eight people have been rescued and they were not injured.

The workers are trapped approximately 1,200 meters underground, according to Bao Yongsheng, deputy head of Changji.

All trapped miners have been located as of early yesterday, with 12 on one platform, eight on a second platform, and the last worker in an escape route where water had entered, broadcaster China Central Television reported.

Rescue workers are actively attempting to contact those trapped.

Ma Xin, director of Changji’s emergency management bureau, said the accident has cut off power and communication systems and that the underground environment is very complex and drainage is the foremost concern at present.

Three sets of drainage equipment are pumping out water at speeds of 450 cubic meters per hour. A fourth set is currently being installed and is expected to double efficiency once in operation. Air supply is also being provided.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a working group to guide and undertake rescue efforts at the mine. National rescue teams and local firefighting teams have been dispatched to aid rescue operations, the ministry added.

Separately, two people were confirmed dead and six others remained trapped underground one day after a coal and gas outburst occurred at a coal mine in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

The accident happened at around 8:50am on Friday at Dongfeng Coal Mine in Bijie’s Jinsha County. Rescue work is still underway.