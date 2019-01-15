Xinjiang on track to eliminate poverty

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region lifted 537,000 people out of poverty last year, regional authorities at the ongoing session of the People’s Congress of the region announced yesterday.

A total of 513 villages and three counties in Xinjiang rose from destitution last year, and the region’s poverty headcount ratio dropped from 11.57 percent in 2017 to 6.51 percent, said Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, in his government work report. The report said absolute poverty was basically eliminated in Xinjiang except in four prefectures in southern Xinjiang — Hotan, Kashgar, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz.

The region invested more than 33.4 billion yuan (US$4.9 billion) in poverty relief last year, 92.3 percent of which went to the four prefectures, which sit on the edge of the Taklimakan Desert.

Residents in these prefectures have long been plagued by erratic weather and poverty.

The region also built new houses for 68,900 households in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang last year.

In a bid to eliminate absolute poverty by 2020, Xinjiang will continue to use relocation as a means of poverty reduction and speed up infrastructure construction in poverty-stricken villages, said Shohrat.

Also, support funds totaling about 16 billion yuan were allocated in Xinjiang. The funds, from 19 provinces and cities, were allocated to help locals rise out of poverty and improve their livelihoods, said Shohrat.

Last year, authorities with these provinces and cities also helped train talent for Xinjiang and offered jobs to ethnic groups in developed areas, Shohrat said. Communications were also enhanced.

Xinjiang will continue to learn from other provinces and cities and allocate support funds to improve people’s livelihoods, he said.