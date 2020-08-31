Xinjiang rejects allegations of forced sterilizations

Home » Nation

Authorities in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have refuted rumors and lies conjured up by Adrian Zenz, a so-called scholar, on population and family planning issues.

The claims by Zenz that the natural population growth in Xinjiang has declined dramatically, or that the region used forced sterilization, fly in the face of the facts, officials said on Saturday.

Zenz claimed women like Zamira Dawut, Mihrigul Tursun and Tursunay Zinavdin, who were subjected to “unlawful detention,” were forced to undergo compulsory sterilization.

In March 2013, Zamira Dawut gave birth to her third child in the maternal and child care service center in the regional capital Urumqi and signed a consent form voluntarily, firmly requesting “to have a cesarean section and tubal ligation.” She was never sterilized, nor did she undergo a “uterus removal” as she claimed, said Iljan Anagyit, spokesperson for the information office of the regional government.

Mihrigul Tursun was detained by the public security bureau of Qiemo County on April 21, 2017, for inciting ethnic hatred and discrimination. Except for 20 days of criminal detention, she has lived a free life in China. She had never been sentenced and had never studied at any education and training center. Nor was she forced to take drugs as she claimed.

There was no record of her undergoing a contraceptive operation, and her parents say she is fertile.

Tursunay Zinavdin said women “detained” at the education and training center had to either accept sterilization or take birth control pills, and she was forced to undergo an irreversible tubal ligation. The authorities deny that.

Iljan Anagyit said the three women are all “actresses” and not to be trusted. And contrary to claims that “natural population growth has declined dramatically,” it has been increasing, said Tursunay Abdurehim of the local statistics bureau.