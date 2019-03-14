Xinjiang relocation helps beat poverty

Home » Nation

Ranagul Karman and her family are settling into their new home in Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

“With central heating, gas, running water, Internet and cable TV, we no longer need to worry about things that troubled us in the past,” Karman says.

They have moved to a relocation village in Antong County, 94 kilometers away from their old neighborhood in Kosrap County in Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture.

This village, one of many relocation sites in Xinjiang, was built by the local government to shelter those who moved from poverty-stricken areas in the mountains, seeking a better life.

“The children were always cold at school, especially in winter,” Karman says. “This new village is much more comfortable since there’s floor heating both at home and in school.”

One of Karman’s daughters now studies at a boarding school in the town and comes home at the weekend. Her two younger children go to the primary school near their home. “They all have dreams now, either to be a soldier or a doctor,” Karman says. “I’ve never heard them say things like this before.”

“Their horizons have become broader as they came into contact with more people, beyond the mountains.”

Karman runs a store while her husband Mahrup Murapa works as a full-time plumber and part-time delivery driver. They have made more than 60,000 yuan (US$9,000) since they moved in August 2018. The only way out of poverty for these people is relocation, and building new homes for them is a key approach for local governments to relieve poverty.

For the next five years, each villager can get subsidies of 1,500 yuan per month. But to remove the potential of people slipping back into poverty, relocation and subsidies are not enough. They need jobs to replace income previously made mainly from herding.

The local government has therefore built factories to employ the herders. The government also offers occupational training to the villagers, ensuring the young people have skills to help them find jobs.