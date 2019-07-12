Yachts are welcome

Home » Nation

South China’s Hainan Province will open eight coastal waters for the temporary entry and exit of foreign yachts from July 16 to January 15, 2020.

Hainan is the first pilot province to carry out the policy of temporarily opening waters for foreign yachts in China. Departments have been urged to ensure yachts strictly comply with laws and regulations. China aims to build the island province into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035, with ambitious plans to ease restrictions on its offshore duty-free policy and develop cross-border cruise tourism.