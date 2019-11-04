The story appears on
Page A9
November 4, 2019
Yongle Palace revival
Restoration of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) murals in Yongle Palace, the largest Taoist temple in China, will be launched in 2020.
Yongle Palace is in Ruicheng County in Yuncheng, a city in north China’s Shanxi Province. The total area of murals preserved there is more than 1,005 square meters. The most famous is Heavenly Court (Chaoyuan tu), known as “Oriental Gallery.” Measuring 97 meters long and 4.4 meters high, it features 290 Taoist figures. Workers have completed the digital collection of the murals. The local government is striving to build Yongle Palace into a first-class tourist attraction within five years. The restoration of murals is one of the necessary steps. The work is expected to be completed in three years.
