Young lovers spark a fire

A CHINESE couple was detained after their fiery romantic display sparked a wildfire on a scenic mountain in south China’s Guangdong Province.

Emergency and forestry authorities in the city of Heyuan said the couple ignited and spun steel wool to create a fiery visual effect for their wedding photos on Saturday evening on Queya Mountain.

But instead of creating chemistry, the firework show ignited nearby grass and the ensuing fire consumed over 6,600 square meters of grassland before being extinguished about two hours later.

The couple was handed down an administrative detention of 15 days and a fine of 500 yuan (US$70). They may face further fines of 60,000 yuan for the environmental damage and other costs incurred.

Queya Mountain is a hotspot among shutterbugs and young lovers with its imposing wind turbines. But forestry authorities have warned the mountain, like others in the province, is on high fire alert.