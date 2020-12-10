Yunnan anti-poverty strategy changes lives

Home » Nation

With government help, more than 3.18 million people in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have found jobs in other regions, a move that will help them shake off poverty.

A labor transfer policy was initiated in 2015 to lift impoverished households out of poverty by finding jobs in other regions, acting provincial governor Wang Yubo said.

Wang said that considering the inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the province even arranged buses and charter flights to help workers reach their new jobs.

Apart from the labor transfer, Yunnan has been bolstering its poverty alleviation work by cooperating with the economically advanced regions of Shanghai and the southern province of Guangdong.

Since 2016, Yunnan has received over 14.1 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion) in financial assistance from Shanghai and Guangdong, with 6,614 assistance projects completed.

Shanghai and Guangdong have sent 837 cadres and 3,680 professional and technical personnel to Yunnan.

The two regions have guided enterprises to invest 16.2 billion yuan in Yunnan, benefiting 410,800 impoverished people. A total of 26 industrial parks have been built in the province, and 50,500 jobs have been provided in 698 poverty-relief workshops, Wang said.

About 280 hospitals in Shanghai and Guangdong have paired with 259 healthcare institutions in Yunnan, and 413 schools in the two regions have paired with 422 schools.

Since 2015, the central government has allocated 55.7 billion yuan in special funds for poverty alleviation

Yunnan announced on November 14 it had eradicated absolute poverty, after the last nine counties were removed from the poverty list.

More than 8.8 million people in Yunnan were impoverished in 2012. All have since escaped poverty.