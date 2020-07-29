Yunnan drug gang busted

Home » Nation

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have busted a drug trafficking operation, catching five suspects and seizing more than 37 kilograms of drugs.

After a tip-off, police in Nanjian County in the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture dispatched a task force to investigate.

On July 20, five suspects were nabbed in Jingdong County of Pu’er City, with two vehicles and 37.85kg of suspected methamphetamine seized on the spot.

Further investigation is underway.