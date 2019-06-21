The story appears on
Page A6
June 21, 2019
Related News
Yunnan drug seizure
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province seized more than 94kg of opium and apprehended two suspects in a recent case, the provincial public security department announced yesterday. The anti-narcotics police in Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, caught the suspects in Xiding Township on June 15. Further investigations are underway. Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.
