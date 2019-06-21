Advanced Search

June 21, 2019

Yunnan drug seizure

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 June 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province seized more than 94kg of opium and apprehended two suspects in a recent case, the provincial public security department announced yesterday. The anti-narcotics police in Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, caught the suspects in Xiding Township on June 15. Further investigations are underway. Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

