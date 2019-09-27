Yunnan official expelled

Home » Nation

Qin Guangrong, former Party chief of southwest China’s Yunnan Province and a former senior national legislator, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the top anti-graft body announced yesterday.

Qin strayed from his ideals and convictions and was disloyal to and dishonest with the Party, according to a statement issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

An investigation found that Qin failed to perform his duties, interfered with disciplinary and supervisory work, engaged in superstitious activities, accepted gifts and money and connived with his relatives, allowing them to use his influence to seek profits.