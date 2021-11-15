Zero-tolerance policy to remain in COVID fight

Home » Nation

China will stick to its zero-tolerance policy in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ongoing sporadic outbreaks have spread to 21 provinces and regions, a spokesperson for the Health Commission has announced.

The overall guideline for preventing imported infections and local resurgence remains unchanged, and China will continue its efforts to cut off the local spread of the virus, said Mi Feng on Saturday.

Mi also warned of increased risks from COVID-19 and seasonal flu as winter approaches.

The outbreak in Dalian, a port city in northeast China, is developing quickly, with most cases in Zhuanghe City. The virus hasn’t spread out of Dalian, said Wu Liangyou, a deputy director in charge of disease control at the commission.

Outbreaks in Heihe in Heilongjiang Province, Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province and Chengdu in Sichuan Province have tapered off, Wu said.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 70 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the commission said in its daily report yesterday.

Of the new local cases, 60 were reported in Liaoning, three in Hebei, two each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, and Yunnan, as well as one in Sichuan.

People traveling to Beijing will be subject to tighter COVID-19 control measures starting from Wednesday, the municipal government said on Saturday.

All those traveling to Beijing must provide negative results of nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours before arrival and a green health code. Those from regions with new infections within 14 days are under tight restrictions when seeking entry into the Chinese capital, the government announced.

The holding of national conferences, training, and other activities in Beijing will be strictly controlled.

Closed-loop management will be implemented during the periods of these activities, and none of the participants are allowed to go out.

The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, and will be adjusted according to changes in the epidemic situation.

The educational authorities are renewing efforts to safeguard schools from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, said an education ministry official on Saturday.

The ministry has urged all schools to take the temperatures of all inbound personnel and closely monitor their health.

They are also required to strictly implement epidemic prevention measures and respond with speed when emergencies occur, said Wang Dengfeng, an official with the Ministry of Education.

Epidemic prevention and control work in schools should be conducted following local policies, Wang said, noting that schools must keep track of local epidemic prevention situations, keep their supplies sufficiently stocked, and be prepared to move educational activities online when needed.

Nearly 84.4 million children between 3 and 11 have been vaccinated across China, health official Wu said on Saturday.