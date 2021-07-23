Zhengzhou starts cleanup process, storm toll now 33

Home » Nation

RESIDENTS of the storm-ravaged central China’s city of Zhengzhou were shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings yesterday following floods that killed at least 33 people in the city and surrounding areas.

Another eight people remain missing in the floods, local authorities said. Streets have been turned into rivers and people were stranded in apartments, offices, hotels and rural homes in dozens of cities and towns.

Rains continued to pound parts of Henan Province of which Zhengzhou is the capital city.

The storm front is now shifting to northeastern Henan, affecting cities including Hebi, Anyang, Xinxiang and Jiaozuo, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xinxiang saw its heaviest rainfall in recorded history, with more than 25 centimeters in the 19 hours between Wednesday night and yesterday afternoon, according to the city’s weather agency. The local government has urged people not to leave home unless it is necessary.

Public transport in Anyang has been suspended and people were asked to work from home yesterday, CCTV reported.

The meteorological observatory in the neighboring Hebei Province has also recorded torrential rains, renewing a red alert early yesterday as heavy downpours continued to lash the cities of Handan, Xingtai and Shijiazhuang.

Zhengzhou saw dryer conditions yesterday, although large parts of the city remained underwater. Traffic has gradually resumed. Zhengzhou airport scheduled 397 flights yesterday, an increase of 315 flights from the previous day.

As of 10am, 204 of Henan’s 403 highway toll stations have opened. Railway authorities are making every effort to ensure supply for passengers on 35 trains stranded in Zhengzhou, while workers are clearing railway tracks to restore the traffic.

More than 3 million people in Henan have been affected by the flooding, and direct economic losses are estimated to be 1.2 billion yuan (US$189 million), said the provincial emergency management department. Tens of thousands have been moved to emergency shelters.

Rescue teams used rubber rafts to ferry residents to safety, while others waded through the water carrying belongings above their heads or waited on half-submerged cars to be picked up.

Four satellites, used for earth observation and remote sensing imaging, have been deployed to support rescue and relief efforts in Henan. A China-developed Wing Loong UAV was deployed at Mihe Township in Gongyi City, to restore telecommunications services.