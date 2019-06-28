The story appears on
Page A10
June 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
11 die in bus mishap
A MINIBUS carrying students to a picnic fell into a gorge along a Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir yesterday, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others, officials said. The bus slipped off the road as its driver negotiated a curve near Shopian town, said civil administrator Mohammed Saleem Malik. He said the students attended a private computer center. The injured students were hospitalized and two were in critical condition. Another official said the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.