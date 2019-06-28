Advanced Search

June 28, 2019

11 die in bus mishap

Source: AP | 00:15 UTC+8 June 28, 2019 | Print Edition

A MINIBUS carrying students to a picnic fell into a gorge along a Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir yesterday, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others, officials said. The bus slipped off the road as its driver negotiated a curve near Shopian town, said civil administrator Mohammed Saleem Malik. He said the students attended a private computer center. The injured students were hospitalized and two were in critical condition. Another official said the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

