13 dead in Sudan as camp cleared

Sudanese security forces attacked a protest camp in the capital yesterday, opening fire, torching tents and killing at least 13 people, as they cleared away the months-old sit-in that was demanding the military yield power, witnesses and protest leaders said.

In videos posted online amid the early morning assault, civilians were seen running through streets lined with sit-in tents, heads down, as the sound of gunfire filled the air. “Wounded people are lying on the ground the reception area as there are not enough beds,” said Azza al-Kamel, a doctor at the Royal Care hospital near the sprawling sit-in area outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 200 wounded, according to the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters in negotiations.

By midday, security forces controlled almost the entire camp, pushing out protesters and sealing off the 2-square-kilometer area. “We are out and cannot get in,” said Hisham Shalbi, a protest leader, who added only a few small pockets of protesters in the area remain.

The camp has been the epicenter of a protest movement that first succeeded in forcing the overthrow of Sudan’s long-time strongman Omar al-Bashir in April. After the military seized power, tens of thousands of protesters remained in the camp and other protest sites, saying an end to his 30-year rule was not enough and demanding a speedy transition to civilian rule.

Protest leaders and military officials have been negotiating over the makeup of a transitional government, as protesters call for “limited military representation” in a sovereign council that would lead the country as it transitions to civilian rule over three years. The protest leadership announced after the assault talks were suspended.

Both sides are split over the makeup and leadership of the council, with ruling generals refusing to relinquish power.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, spokesman for the ruling military council, said in televised remarks that the military was targeting an area near the sit-in site, considered problematic by the authorities because of alleged criminal activity.