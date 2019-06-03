14 injured in train crash

Home » World

Fourteen passengers were injured after a driverless five-car train in suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, Japanese police said yesterday. Local media reported that some injuries — the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years — appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening. The train hit the buffer stop at Shin-Sugita station after traveling the wrong way for about 20 meters, Akihiko Mikami, president of the train operator, said in a midnight press conference.