June 3, 2019

14 injured in train crash

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2019 | Print Edition

Fourteen passengers were injured after a driverless five-car train in suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, Japanese police said yesterday. Local media reported that some injuries — the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years — appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening. The train hit the buffer stop at Shin-Sugita station after traveling the wrong way for about 20 meters, Akihiko Mikami, president of the train operator, said in a midnight press conference.

