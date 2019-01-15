15 killed as army cargo jet crashes near Tehran

Home » World

A MILITARY cargo plane overshot a runway, crashed and caught fire during a botched landing near the Iranian capital Tehran, killing 15 people, the army said yesterday.

The plane was carrying meat from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan when it crashed, an army spokesman told state TV, adding that only the flight engineer survived.

“The plane had 16 passengers, 14 of whom were the army crew and two were civilians; 15 were martyred,” spokesman Amir Taghikhani said. “One, the flight engineer, was injured and is currently in hospital.”

The charred remains of a plane’s fuselage with Iranian Air Force colors, its nose wedged through the wall of what appeared to be a house, were seen in photographs published by local media.

Wreckage, including a landing gear and a mangled jet engine, were scattered nearby.

“A (Boeing) cargo 707 plane carrying meat took off from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and had an emergency landing at Fath airport this morning,” the army said earlier in a statement on its website.

“It exited the runway during the landing and caught fire after hitting the wall at the end of the runway.”

Fath airport is in Alborz province, just northwest of Tehran.

State broadcaster IRIB showed footage of burning wreckage.

Investigators found a “black box” from the plane, which will provide more details about the crash, deputy Alborz governor Azizollah Shahbazi told Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s aging air fleet has had a string of crashes in recent years.

Iran’s Aseman Airlines was ordered to ground its fleet of ATR planes in February last year after one of them crashed in the Zagros mountains, killing all 66 people onboard.