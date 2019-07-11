Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

July 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

1st US quake victim

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 11, 2019 | Print Edition

A powerful July 4 earthquake in the Southern California desert may have killed a man in neighboring Nevada, authorities said on Tuesday. It would be the first death linked to the 6.4-magnitude quake near Ridgecrest that was felt far and wide. The Nye County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found a 56-year-old man pinned under a Jeep in Pahrump, about 241 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿