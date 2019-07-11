1st US quake victim

Home » World

A powerful July 4 earthquake in the Southern California desert may have killed a man in neighboring Nevada, authorities said on Tuesday. It would be the first death linked to the 6.4-magnitude quake near Ridgecrest that was felt far and wide. The Nye County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found a 56-year-old man pinned under a Jeep in Pahrump, about 241 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter.