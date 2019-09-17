The story appears on
Page A9
September 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2 Chinese killed in outback road crash
Two Chinese nationals were killed and another was seriously injured following a collision between a car and a tourist bus in the state of Western Australia on Sunday.
The two deceased and the injured woman have been confirmed as residents of Macau.
Officials from the Chinese Consulate General in Perth said that the injured woman is in a stable condition and will remain in the hospital for observation.
According to the police, the crash occurred shortly before 2pm on Sunday as the car in which the three women were traveling attempted to make a turn onto a remote stretch of a highway roughly 190 kilometers north of the state capital of Perth.
The bus, which was carrying 34 passengers, collided with the women’s car, causing it to roll before coming to rest on its roof.
“The driver of the car died at the scene. The two passengers were conveyed to Royal Perth Hospital by the RAC Rescue Helicopter. One passenger has since died,” police said in a statement.
Some of the occupants of the bus were treated at the scene for shock and minor injuries.
The crash took place near the Pinnacles rock formations tourist site on the notorious Indian Ocean Drive, which has seen several serious crashes since it opened in 2010.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.