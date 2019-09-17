2 Chinese killed in outback road crash

Home » World

Two Chinese nationals were killed and another was seriously injured following a collision between a car and a tourist bus in the state of Western Australia on Sunday.

The two deceased and the injured woman have been confirmed as residents of Macau.

Officials from the Chinese Consulate General in Perth said that the injured woman is in a stable condition and will remain in the hospital for observation.

According to the police, the crash occurred shortly before 2pm on Sunday as the car in which the three women were traveling attempted to make a turn onto a remote stretch of a highway roughly 190 kilometers north of the state capital of Perth.

The bus, which was carrying 34 passengers, collided with the women’s car, causing it to roll before coming to rest on its roof.

“The driver of the car died at the scene. The two passengers were conveyed to Royal Perth Hospital by the RAC Rescue Helicopter. One passenger has since died,” police said in a statement.

Some of the occupants of the bus were treated at the scene for shock and minor injuries.

The crash took place near the Pinnacles rock formations tourist site on the notorious Indian Ocean Drive, which has seen several serious crashes since it opened in 2010.