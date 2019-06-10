2 die in plane accident

Home » World

A small plane crashed on New York’s Long Island on Saturday, killing a man and a woman on board. The Federal Aviation Authority said the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold at around 9:15am. Southold Chief of Police Martin Flately said in an e-mail that two people aboard the plane were killed. Flately said a dog that was in the plane survived. The aircraft was flying from Long Island’s MacArthur Airport to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when it crashed.