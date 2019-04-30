2 giant pandas take off for Moscow Zoo

Home » World

A PAIR of giant pandas took off from Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on a plane bound for Moscow yesterday.

Chinese researchers held a send-off ceremony for the giant pandas, Ru Yi and Ding Ding, who will stay in Moscow for collaborative research for 15 years.

This is the second time a pair of giant pandas from Sichuan have been sent to Moscow. In 1957, a pair of giant pandas from Baoxing County were also sent to Moscow Zoo.

Ru Yi, a 3-year-old male, and Ding Ding, a 2-year-old female, arrived in Moscow at 10pm Beijing time yesterday, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

Svetlana Akulova, head of the Moscow Zoo, also attended the sent-off ceremony.

Akulova said she hopes Russian experts will contribute to the field of panda research and panda reproduction.

Staff at the center prepared buns, bamboo sprouts, carrots and baby formula for the pandas in the journey. Caretaker Wang Pingfeng and veterinarian He Ming will be on board with the pandas all the way to Russia.

“My job is to keep them calm in case of any stress symptoms. We will make sure they are accustomed to their new life in Moscow,” said Wang.

“Ru Yi is outgoing and vivacious, but Ding Ding is quiet. We have carried out quarantine and health checks of them. They are in good shape,” said He Ming.

Ru Yi weighs 90kg and Ding Ding weighs 55kg.

Six zoologists and two veterinarians from the Moscow Zoo spent a month at the center to get acquainted with the pandas and learn how to work with and take care of the animals.

The Moscow Zoo has renovated their panda hall. It also signed a long-term contract with a Sichuan bamboo and sprouts supplier to export them to Moscow.

“We will not try to alter their eating habits for now, but we will see if they like the bamboos grown in Russia. If they do, we will add the local bamboo to their diet later,” Akulova said.