2 more bodies found in Danish train wreckage

Home » World

Two more bodies have been found in the wreckage of a crashed train on a Danish bridge, raising the death toll to eight in Denmark’s deadliest train accident in 30 years, police said yesterday.

Police say three women and five men were killed in the Wednesday morning accident, and four of them have been identified. Sixteen others were injured.

All of the dead and injured were on a high-speed passenger train traveling on the Storebaelt system of bridges and a tunnel that link the central Danish islands of Zealand and Funen.

Authorities are investigating if cargo fell off a freight train and smashed into the passenger train as the two traveled in opposition directions on the bridge.

The Danish Accident Investigation Board has also said that strong gusts on Wednesday could be a factor. At the time of the accident, the 18-kilometer Storebaelt link was closed to road traffic because of high winds but trains could still drive across.

Police said in a statement yesterday that the latest bodies were only found after the wreckage was pulled away from the crash site to a remote area near the town of Nyborg on Funen island. They said the damage to the passenger train “was so extensive it was hard to properly get into the most damaged area” while it was still on the bridge but added they are certain no more bodies are inside.