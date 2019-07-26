2 unidentified projectiles fired by DPRK: Seoul

Home » World

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea fired two unidentified projectiles — believed to be new short-range missiles — into its eastern waters early yesterday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectiles were launched near the DPRK’s eastern coastal city of Wonsan at 5:34am and 5:57am (local time), the JCS said in a statement.

The JCS said later that the first of the two projectiles flew about 430 kilometers, while the second traveled around 690 kilometers, based on a joint analysis by South Korea and the United States.

The projectiles, believed to be new types of short-range missiles, landed in the East Sea after traveling at an altitude of some 50 kilometers. They were reportedly fired from mobile launchers.

The South Korean and US are still analyzing what the projectiles were.

The South Korean military is on the defense and closely monitoring for a possible additional launch.

It was the DPRK’s first launch of projectiles since the country fired projectiles twice in May.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service saw the DPRK’s launches as a protest against the planned joint South Korea-US military exercise, called “Dong Maeng 19-2,” scheduled for next month.

The DPRK’s foreign ministry warned last week that Pyongyang might end the scheduled working-level negotiations with Washington if the planned South Korea-US exercises go ahead.

The presidential Blue House of South Korea said in a statement that it was closely handling situations relevant to the DPRK’s “short-range missile” launches through the National Security Office crisis management center.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was briefed on it immediately after the launches, the Blue House said.

The South Korean government had closely monitored situations as it recognized the relevant situations “in advance.”

And it was running a rapid-response system among relevant ministries.

According to local media reports, the military authorities of South Korea and the US spotted signs of the preparation for the DPRK’s launches two weeks ago.

The Blue House said the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US were analyzing the DPRK’s short-range missiles.

An NSO meeting was to be held later yesterday to discuss the DPRK’s missile launches, the Blue House added.

Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held phone talks with Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for DPRK affairs, and Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan’s foreign ministry, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

The telephone call was held to share and analyze intelligence on the DPRK’s launches.

The Seoul ministry said it will closely communicate with the US and Japan.

And it is also planning to consult with China and Russia on the issue.