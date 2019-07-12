Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 12, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

20 killed in train crash

Source: AFP | 00:10 UTC+8 July 12, 2019 | Print Edition

At least 20 people were killed and more than 70 injured when two trains collided in central Pakistan early yesterday, officials said.

The incident took place in Rahim yar Khan district in Punjab province when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, a senior government official said. Twenty people were killed in the train crash and 74 were wounded, according to Jamil Ahmed, an official in the provincial government, and the wounded had been taken to nearby hospitals.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿