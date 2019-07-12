The story appears on
July 12, 2019
20 killed in train crash
At least 20 people were killed and more than 70 injured when two trains collided in central Pakistan early yesterday, officials said.
The incident took place in Rahim yar Khan district in Punjab province when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, a senior government official said. Twenty people were killed in the train crash and 74 were wounded, according to Jamil Ahmed, an official in the provincial government, and the wounded had been taken to nearby hospitals.
