3 teenagers die in St Patrick’s Day disco crush

Home » World

Three teenagers were killed in an apparent crush outside a Saint Patrick’s Day disco at a hotel in Northern Ireland, police said yesterday.

A 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and another boy aged 16 died in the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday night.

One was declared dead at the scene and two died in hospital. A 16-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital while two other teenagers were treated for minor injuries.

Several hundred people were trying to get into the venue, which can hold 500, after being dropped off by buses.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives were keeping an open mind about how the incident occurred.

“It looks like a crowd of young people ... pushing up against the front of the hotel to get in to this event,” he said.

“Our preliminary investigations show that there was a crush toward the front door of this hotel and in that crush, people seem to have fallen. We need people to come forward and tell us what happened.”