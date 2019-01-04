38 confirmed dead in Russian apartment blast

Home » World

The number of dead from a New Year’s Eve gas explosion in a Russian apartment block rose to 38 yesterday as rescuers recovered more bodies from the rubble of the partially collapsed building.

Russian news agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying a 38th body had been recovered, leaving only three people unaccounted for.

Rescuers have been braving temperatures as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius to search through mangled concrete and metal at the site in the Ural mountains city of Magnitogorsk.

Six people, including two children, have been rescued at the site, but no survivors have been found since Tuesday when a 10-month-old boy was retrieved in what officials described as a “New Year’s miracle.”

The explosion tore through the 10-story building in the industrial city nearly 1,700 kilometers east of Moscow in the early hours of Monday.

The Soviet-era block was home to about 1,100 people and the explosion destroyed 35 apartments, leaving dozens homeless.

The emergencies ministry said work was continuing at the site yesterday, with nearly 900 people involved in rescue and recovery efforts.

A bridge had been built to reach higher areas and one of the building’s walls was taken down as it was threatening to collapse on rescue workers.