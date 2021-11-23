5 Chinese working in Congo abducted

Home » World

Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals working at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflict-plagued east on Sunday, military sources said.

Regional army spokesman Major Dieudonne Kasereka said that “at around 2am, the camp of the Chinese group was attacked by armed bandits” in the village of Mukera in Fizi territory of South Kivu province. “There were 14 in total, five were taken away by the attackers to an unknown destination,” he said, adding that the other nine were safely evacuated.

Colonel David Epanga, head of the armed forces in Fizi, said one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the attack. It was not clear who carried out the attack near the village of Mukera in South Kivu province.

Rising tensions

The five abducted Chinese workers were employees of a company that has been operating a gold mine in the area for four to five months, Fizi civil society head Lusambya Wanumbe said.

The Chinese embassy to the DRC confirmed the attack, adding that five Chinese nationals have been abducted.

Tensions have been on the rise since the beginning of the year in the eastern part of the country, where attacks by local militants targeting military positions and civilians have been frequently reported. The government has also imposed a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu provinces since April 30.

The embassy added that the security situation in Ituri, North and South Kivu provinces is “extremely severe” with multiple incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping. It advised Chinese nationals to evacuate from these high-risk areas.

“All Chinese citizens and Chinese-invested businesses in Congo should pay close attention to local conditions, increase their safety awareness and emergency preparedness, and avoid unnecessary outside travel,” the embassy said.