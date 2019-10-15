The story appears on
October 15, 2019
6 Chinese die after Hagibis sinks ship
SIX Chinese crew members died, and another was rescued after a Panama registered cargo ship sank on Saturday in Tokyo Bay, where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, the Chinese embassy in Japan confirmed yesterday.
The embassy is in close contact with Japan Coast Guard, urging them to step up its search for the missing, according to an embassy official.
The Panamanian 1,925-ton ship “Jia De” was anchored off the coast of Kawasaki city, south of Tokyo, as Typhoon Hagibis approached. The ship’s tracking signal was lost around 9:40pm late on Saturday, the coast guard said.
Among the 12 crew members on board, there were seven Chinese, three Myanmar citizens, and two Vietnamese, according to the coast guard. As of yesterday, four of the them were rescued, five died and three others remain missing.
The ship was discovered undersea on Sunday morning. The coast guard was continuing the search and rescue operation by sending patrol boats and helicopters.
At least 58 people have been killed in Japan by Typhoon Hagibis, national broadcaster NHK said yesterday, as rescuers worked into the night searching for survivors.
The broadcaster said 15 people were still missing after the deadly storm, which slammed into Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday night.
