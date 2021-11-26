The story appears on
Page A11
November 26, 2021
6 dead, dozens still missing in Siberian mine
At least six people were killed and dozens are missing underground after an accident at a Russian coal mine in Siberia yesterday, officials said.
There were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, in the Kemerovo region near the town of Belovo, when the accident occurred, local governor Sergei Tsivilev said.
There was no official statement on the nature of the accident, where a methane blast in 2004 killed 13 people.
Tsivilev said at least six people had died in the accident and that 49 remained underground.
“There is no communication with them,” he said.
The emergencies ministry said others inside the mine had been evacuated to the surface and that 45 people were injured.
Local investigators said, based on preliminary information, “a number of workers suffered smoke poisoning.”
Russian state television showed images of rescuers and investigators working at the scene amid snowfall. The Liztvyazhnaya mine was set up in 1956 and is owned by the SDS-Ugol company based in Kemerovo city.
Mining accidents are common in Russia and across the former Soviet Union as a result of poor safety standards, a lack of oversight ageing Soviet-era equipment.
