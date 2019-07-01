The story appears on
Page A13
July 1, 2019
8 dead in Afghan blast
At least eight election commission employees were killed in a Taliban attack in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday. The Taliban used explosive-filled vehicles to attack Maruf district center in southern Kandahar province on Saturday night, said Zabiullah Sadaat, an Independent Election Commission spokesman. Qasim Afghan, a Kandahar police spokesman, said some security forces were also killed in the attack and that communications with the center of the district were cut off. The Taliban claimed responsibility.
