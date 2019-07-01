Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A13

July 1, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

8 dead in Afghan blast

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 1, 2019 | Print Edition

At least eight election commission employees were killed in a Taliban attack in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday. The Taliban used explosive-filled vehicles to attack Maruf district center in southern Kandahar province on Saturday night, said Zabiullah Sadaat, an Independent Election Commission spokesman. Qasim Afghan, a Kandahar police spokesman, said some security forces were also killed in the attack and that communications with the center of the district were cut off. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿