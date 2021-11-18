AI tracking leopards in China park

Home » World

Artificial intelligence technology has been extensively applied in a national park in northwest China to track snow leopards inhabiting the region.

The AI-aided digital toolbox can automatically distinguish the species in the Qilian Mountains National Park in northwestern Gansu Province, from other wildlife using images captured by infrared cameras. The technology, jointly developed by Chinese Internet giant Tencent, the World Wild Fund and One Planet Foundation, can improve data processing efficiency.

About 3,500 meters above sea level, the Qilian Mountains with vast stretches of bare rocks protruding from the grass provide a favorable hideaway shelter for the snow leopards.

Though more than 200 cameras have been installed in the region, sorting out relevant information had not been easy for researchers.

“For conducting further studies on the population, distribution and activities of the snow leopards, a flagship species in the region, the cameras would capture hundreds of thousands of video clips and photos every quarter,” said Ma Duifang with the administration bureau of the park’s Gansu section.

“Even a slight movement in the environment, such as a mild breeze blowing over the grass, can activate the cameras. Sometimes, curious wildlife bumps into the device triggering the shutter, and the cameras take pictures of mere clouds,” Ma added.

Ma and his colleagues had to go through each video frame by frame.

The information of species that appeared on the images also required human input, so it often took them several weeks to complete such complicated tasks.