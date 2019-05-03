Advanced Search

May 3, 2019

Abe offers unconditional Kim meet

Source: AFP | 00:14 UTC+8 May 3, 2019 | Print Edition

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered to meet Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un “unconditionally” in a bid to restore diplomatic ties, a daily said yesterday.

Abe, seen as a foreign policy hawk, has recently softened his rhetoric toward Pyongyang, calling for a summit with Kim to resolve an emotional row over past kidnappings of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang agents.

In an interview with the Sankei Shimbun on Wednesday, Abe said: “I want to meet Chairman Kim Jong Un unconditionally and talk with him frankly with an open mind.

“We can’t break the shell of mutual distrust between Japan and North Korea unless I directly face Mr Kim,” he said.

DPRK admitted in 2002 that it had taken 13 Japanese civilians and released what it said were the five survivors, saying eight others had died.

DPRK authorities have given no public indication of any willingness to meet Abe.

