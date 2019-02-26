The story appears on
Page A9
February 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Abe stands firm on Okinawa base move
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday that the controversial relocation of a US military base in Okinawa will not be delayed despite a referendum that saw voters reject the move.
“It has been 20 years since Japan and the US agreed” to relocate the Futenma base, Abe said. “We cannot delay this any further.”
His comments came after voters in Okinawa rejected the relocation plan in a non-binding referendum over the weekend. Some 72 percent voted against the move, with 19 percent in favor in a vote that drew 52 percent of eligible voters, officials said.
Abe said he accepted the outcome and would seek “understanding” from Okinawa residents on his decision to move forward with the relocation.
Heavy US military presence in Okinawa has frustrated local residents with problems including noise and military accidents. To ease tensions, the US and Japan agreed in 1996 to move Futenma from its current heavily populated location to a remote coastal site.
Opponents of the move want to see the base relocated outside of Okinawa, arguing responsibility for hosting US troops should be more evenly spread across Japan.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.