Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 9, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

‘Alien’ jewelry theft

Source: Agencies | 00:11 UTC+8 August 9, 2019 | Print Edition

Smash-and-grab thieves have stolen jewelry designed by Swiss surrealist artist HR Giger, famous for creating the nightmarish creature in Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi film “Alien.” Police in the eastern canton of the Grisons, where Giger was born, said pieces worth nearly 18,000 Swiss francs (US$18,450) were taken from the shop window of a gallery in the provincial capital of Chur before dawn yesterday.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿