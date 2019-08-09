‘Alien’ jewelry theft

Home » World

Smash-and-grab thieves have stolen jewelry designed by Swiss surrealist artist HR Giger, famous for creating the nightmarish creature in Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi film “Alien.” Police in the eastern canton of the Grisons, where Giger was born, said pieces worth nearly 18,000 Swiss francs (US$18,450) were taken from the shop window of a gallery in the provincial capital of Chur before dawn yesterday.