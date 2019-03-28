An energy-hungry world is eating up more coal

Home » World

A 2.3 PERCENT jump in global energy demand last year outstripped the expansion of renewables and helped drive record-high greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency says.

Fossil fuels satisfied nearly 70 percent of that growth for the second year running, with natural gas accounting for 45 percent of the rise in energy consumption, according to the agency’s Global Energy & CO2 Status Report released on Tuesday.

Double-digit growth in solar and wind power generation — 31 percent for solar — was still not fast enough to meet soaring electricity demand that also pushed up the use of coal, the most carbon-intensive of fuels.

“We have seen an extraordinary increase in global energy demand in 2018, growing at its fastest pace this decade,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “But despite major growth in renewables, global emissions are still rising, demonstrating once again that more urgent action is needed on all fronts.”

Energy-related global CO2 emissions rose 1.7 percent to a record 33 billion tons last year compared with 2017, which likewise saw unprecedented levels of carbon pollution.

CO2 emissions in 2018 from coal used to generate power surpassed 10 billion tons for the first time, Birol said.

Another discouraging trend was a slowdown last year in energy efficiency gains to 1.3 percent, only half the average improvement rate for the 2014-2017 period.