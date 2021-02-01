Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

February 1, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Anti-lockdown protest

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 February 1, 2021 | Print Edition

Protesters briefly disrupted a coronavirus vaccination distribution center at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Several dozen people carrying signs demanding the end of lockdowns and promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories gathered at the entrance to the site, one of the largest in the United States.

Officials shut the site for nearly an hour, US media reported — although Los Angeles police later insisted that site had not been shut and that all vaccines would be distributed.

The incident represents just the latest challenge to the vaccine rollout in the country, which has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world from COVID-19.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿