Anti-lockdown protest

Protesters briefly disrupted a coronavirus vaccination distribution center at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Several dozen people carrying signs demanding the end of lockdowns and promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories gathered at the entrance to the site, one of the largest in the United States.

Officials shut the site for nearly an hour, US media reported — although Los Angeles police later insisted that site had not been shut and that all vaccines would be distributed.

The incident represents just the latest challenge to the vaccine rollout in the country, which has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world from COVID-19.