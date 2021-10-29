Australia to relax travel restrictions

Home » World

Australia advised its nationals traveling overseas yesterday to “exercise a high degree of caution” as it prepares to open its borders for the first time in 19 months.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade reinstated its travel advice for 177 countries and territories ahead of fully vaccinated Australians becoming free to travel from Monday.

No destination has been given a risk assessment lower than the second-tier warning: “Exercise a high degree of caution.”

The vast majority of Australian permanent residents and citizens have been stranded in the island nation since March last year by some of the most draconian pandemic restrictions of any democracy. They had to request exemptions from the ban and demonstrate exceptional circumstances. Most requests were rejected or approved too late for Australians to reach death beds or funerals. Travel to and from Australia for tourism has not been allowed.

A few categories of citizen, including public servants on government business, were exempt from the international travel ban.

International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney’s airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. More than 86 percent of the population of Australia’s most populous state aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and over 93 percent of the target population had received at least a single shot.

Initially only Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to travel. Fully vaccinated foreigners traveling on skilled worker and student visas will be given priority over international tourists.